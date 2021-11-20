After a year-long delay due to COVID, the 44th annual Lighthouse Run made a triumphant return on November 13 with an enthusiastic crowd of 5K or 10K run/walk race participants.

“We attribute the high turnout this year to post-COVID exuberance,” said race organizer Marcos Gomez. “People want to get back to normal, responsibly. We are proud that we could host this outdoor, family oriented event.”

About 900 runners participated in the Run -- including 55% females, 60% Key Biscayne residents, and 20% of runners under age 18.

“We consider this to be an event by the community for the community. We expected roughly 650 participants and 900 showed up! 500 for the 5k and 400 for the 10k. There were a lot of families,” said Gomez.

Key Biscayne resident João Tilkian participated with his entire family. “I've been doing (the Lighthouse Run) for six years. My whole family participated in the event and It’s a great experience because you might know a lot of the people … You can run with your friends, which makes it more fun,”

Student volunteers who worked the event, including members of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, were offered community service hours.

“I had to direct the runners and make sure that they were going the right way and staying on the right track,” said Santiago Kong, member of the soccer club. “I think the event is amazing because it brings the entire community together and promotes healthy lifestyles. It was also a great way to bond with my team since a majority of us helped out.”

Gomez said race proceeds are distributed among volunteer groups that help with the race.

Eduardo Kingston is a Sophomore at Gulliver Preparatory School, a Key Biscayne resident and on the staff of The Raider Voice, Gulliver’s school newspaper