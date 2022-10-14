Linked in Jazz: Splendor on the Bay fundraiser honoring jazz musicians happening this Saturday at Rusty Pelican

There's nothing like listening to the sweet sound of jazz music while enjoying a delicious meal and drinks. On Saturday you can enjoy just that while paying homage to musicians who have made significant contributions to music and their communities.

The event – taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway – is called Linked in Jazz: Splendor on the Bay 2022, a fundraiser put on by the Miami-Biscayne Bay Chapter of the Links.

The non-profit organization hosts biannual fundraisers honoring professionals who make an impact in their careers and their communities.

Funds raised go to assist college-bound high school students who need financial aid and community outreach programs to help mentor young girls and teenage parents.

Saturday’s event will also honor local jazz musicians, including Melton Mustafa Jr. (posthumously), Carole Anne Taylor and Nicole Yarling.

According to the Miami-Biscayne Bay Chapter's website, the organization was founded in 1946 to help African-American women reach their career goals and maintain good health.

More than 15,000 professional women internationally are members of the organization, with 288 chapters in the US, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas.

The members actively promote and engage in educational, civic and inter-cultural activities that enrich lives through five program areas – services to youth, the arts, national trends and services, international trends and services, and health and human services.

The organization was recognized on March 20, 2022 when Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, national president, received the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Award in the nation's capital.

Since chartered in 2010, the Miami-Biscayne Bay Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, has collaborated with the Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department for a mentoring program for young girls, and partners with Miami-Dade County Public Schools for a legal education education program for teenage parents.

The local chapter also supported the Colgate Oral Health Initiative; Kristi House Project GOLD; the Trayvon Martin Foundation Circle of Mothers; the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP; and Homes for Haiti.