Here are five retirement locations that have all of the perks of those high end spots, just not the hefty price tag.

1.Savannah, Georgia

A walkable town near the beach. It is a beautiful city with lots of parks and restaurants.

2.Provo, Utah

Has a very active downtown, full of bookstores, galleries, live music, and antique stores.

3.Bella Vista, Arkansas

At the foot of the Ozark mountains and near a beautiful lake. Surrounded by many opportunities for outdoor adventure such as trails and waterfalls.

4.Gainesville, Florida

Has nice warm weather and good health care. Less than 2 hours away from white sand beaches.

5.Greenville, South Carolina

Has both an amazing culture and beautiful outdoor spaces. Has very friendly retirement tax policies.

