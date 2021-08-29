Here are five retirement locations that have all of the perks of those high end spots, just not the hefty price tag.
1.Savannah, Georgia
A walkable town near the beach. It is a beautiful city with lots of parks and restaurants.
2.Provo, Utah
Has a very active downtown, full of bookstores, galleries, live music, and antique stores.
3.Bella Vista, Arkansas
At the foot of the Ozark mountains and near a beautiful lake. Surrounded by many opportunities for outdoor adventure such as trails and waterfalls.
4.Gainesville, Florida
Has nice warm weather and good health care. Less than 2 hours away from white sand beaches.
5.Greenville, South Carolina
Has both an amazing culture and beautiful outdoor spaces. Has very friendly retirement tax policies.
