The Bahamas just got a lot more interesting with this summer’s expansion to Baha Bay. It will be available to guests of Baha Mar Resorts, the Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood.

The opening is set for July 2.

Baha Bay is a 15-acre oceanfront water park, consisting of a duelling water coaster, 24 slides, a winding river, and a 500,000-gallon wave pool.

For adults, relaxation is available at the beachfront infinity pool looking over the sea. And for those looking for some night-time activity, adults can visit the outdoor casino, built specifically to take advantage of the Bahamas beautiful weather and views.

On the other hand, younger guests will have a blast in the splash zones and mini water slides.

The President of Baha Mar, Graeme Davis recently said this, “Baha Bay will provide our guests with new exceptional experiences, suitable for all ages, as we continue to redefine the Caribbean vacation.”

The Bahamas has waived pre-arrival testing requirements for vaccinated tourists.

For unvaccinated tourists, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days before arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers are also required to complete a daily health questionnaire and take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test on the fifth day of their trip.

Children 10 and younger are also exempt from testing.

Baha Mar offers a curated three-night stay at the SLS Baha Mar complete with a private round-trip transportation from the airport in a Tesla and a full-day excursion to Rose Island with a private villa and sea turtle experience.

The resorts also provide testing and give guests who test positive for the coronavirus the option of either a complementary private jet to get home or a free stay in a suite with a daily dining credit.

For more information, click here.