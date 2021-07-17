132-night "world cruise" sells out in three hours, at $73,499 per person…

… and prices went all the way up to $199,000 per person for a master suite to people ready to spend four months at sea onboard the Seven Seas Mariner, part of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet.

Fares for the 132-night luxurious cruise were released at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and by 11 a.m., all available spots were sold.

The Seven Seas Mariner offers a variety of accommodations, from the deluxe veranda suite, which resembles a fine boutique hotel, to the master suite, with polished floors and armchairs.

The brisk sale out continue a trend for high-end customers looking for long, luxurious and unique cruising experiences. Jason Montague, Regent Seven Seas Cruises' president and CEO told NPR that “we've found that interest hasn't just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers."

This while the costs of travel continue to increase, and the cruise industry struggles to resume post-pandemic operations.

Cost of travel increased more than 13 percent from June 2020 to June 2021 and 3 percent from June 2019 to June 2021, according to the U.S. Travel Association's most recent travel price index.