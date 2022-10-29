An offer you can’t refuse; private island Francis Coppola calls home lists for $2.2 million

For six years, Academy Award winning movie director Francis Ford Coppola, who has directed such classic movies as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and Patton, has been leasing a two-and-a-half-acre island that is now on the market.

The self-sustaining, solar powered, 2.5 acres private island – called Coral Caye – is located behind the Belize Barrier Reef, and is owned by Los Angeles-based lawyer Terry Tao. It has a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock.

According to a report by the website Mansion Global, Tao bought the island 10-years ago, then building the main house. Coppola later had the two cottages built, in addition to a large pier that stretches out over the water.

Tao told Mansion Global, “The tranquil ocean and the warm sunshine were a sanctuary for us all and a deep breath of life in this fast-moving world.”

Coral Caye can only be reached via a 25-minute boat ride from Placencia, in southern Belize, listing agent Peter McLean of Corcoran told Mansion Global, adding that “It’s an island paradise.”

