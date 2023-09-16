Ex-Miami Heat player sells Hibiscus Island mansion for $9 million

This May, the Miami Heat traded guard Victor Oladipo and his $9.45 million salary to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This week, the ex-Heat player sold his South Florida home for $9 million.

The property was originally listed for $9,995,000.

According to the listing by Liz Hogan of Compass, the 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, 6,491 square feet home is located on an extra-large corner lot has an open floor plan and panoramic doors to the exterior.

The home has a private guest house where Oladipo built a $50,000 recording studio, the website Mansion Global reported.

Hibiscus Island is a guard-gated community in Biscayne Bay and can be accessed only from the MacArthur Causeway.