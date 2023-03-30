With famed Alibaba founder Jack Ma as a neighbor, a Hong Kong mansion located in the exclusive The Peak neighborhood, could sell for an Asian per square foot record – HK$255,000 ($32,485 USD).

Developed on the site of the historic Villa Blanca, the new mansion located on Barker Road, has an offer to sell for HK$1.2 billion (US $152,868 million)

According to a report from the website Mansion Global, the offer is from a mainland Chinese buyer.

The 4,700 square foot mansion has four levels with views of the Victoria Harbour and city skylines.

