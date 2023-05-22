Michael Jordan is thought by many to be the greatest basketball player ever, and the subject of a book titled “Rare Air,” so it is fitting that he would also own a rare vehicle, for which he just paid $3.5 million.

Jordan took possession of the car in Jupiter, Florida.

Jordan’s new car is a Venom F5 Roadster, only one of 30 hypercars built, becoming part of an exclusive group who own a vehicle produced by Hennessey Special Vehicles.

“Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend,” an Instagram post by Hennessey Performance, which shows a picture of Founder John Hennessey next to a smiling Jordan.

According to the website Dupont Registry, Jordan took delivery of the gloss-exposed carbon fiber finish Venom, at Grove XXIII, Jordan's personal and exclusive luxury golf course.

The Venom F5 Roadster, built in Texas, has a 6.6L twin-turbocharged V8 engine named - 'Fury' – and generates over 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the fastest hypercars on the planet.

