Let the stars dazzle in your eyes at these specialized stargazing hotels

For a chance to find a place among the stars, you do not have to go on some uber-expensive space voyage.

Home to special night sky programs, check out these 9 hotels that are perfect for Astro-tourism:

1. Explora Atacama, Chile

Home to a number of international observatories, Chile’s Atacama Desert is the perfect place to see the stars due to its high elevation, dry climate, and dark and clear skies. At Explora Atacama, the hotel features a private balcony for guests to be able to stargaze at their leisure.

2. Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, Virginia

Less than two hours driving distance from Roanoke, Virginia, is a mountain-activity haven. It only boasts an on-site observatory, where through two high-powered telescopes, guests can get closer to the cosmos than ever.

3. Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland

This resort has picturesque glass igloos with unobstructed views of the northern lights, always a site to behold. The hotel also hosts northern lights--chasing excursions on various forms of transport. But remember, you won’t be able to see them during the summer.

4. Mount Cook Lakeside Retreat, New Zealand

Visit this retreat in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve during March-September to maximize your chances of viewing the southern lights. The hotel’s wine cellar usually hosts events which maximizing drink and stargazing.

5. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hawaii

From Thursday to Monday, a former NASA ambassador leads several rooftop stargazing sessions every night. There are two telescope that are accessible on the roof as well.

6. 3100 Kulmhotel Gornergrat, Switzerland

This hotel is Switzerland’s highest, located at 3,100 meters (hence the name). Two observatories were built into the towers, and make sure to check out the hotel’s events calendar, as it frequently announces stargazing programs and events.

7. andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia

This resort is a prime spot to view the milky way with the naked eye, preferrably through the skylight’s above each bed. There is no light pollution, and the resort features an on-site observatory to cater to guests’ stargazing needs.

8. Hotel Rangá, Iceland

With programs running April through September, this hotel has its guests covered. It’s staff always has their eyes on the night skies, and if an aurora were to flare up, they would ring you in the middle of the night so you could see it. They also feature astronomer-led session on the on-site observatories.

9. Anantara Kihavah, Maldives

Stargazing session’s with the country’s most powerful telescope are hosted, with an astronermer who can tell you both ancient myths and scientific explanation for everything you see. The observatory is located on the rooftop of a cocktail bar, so you can gaze at stars while enjoying your drink as well.

