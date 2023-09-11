Brazilian super model Gisele Bündchen, one of the highest-paid models in the world, who was married to ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has purchased a 9 bedroom and 9 baths South Florida home which sits on a 7.9-acre lot.

An entity – Flamboyant Tree LLC - with ties to Bündchen, paid $9.1 million for the home with plans to make it an animal friendly property with horses, chickens and other farm animals, according to a report in the website Mansion Global.

According to the listing, the property, located on 6201 Melaleuca Rd., in the Southwest Ranches community, includes a tennis court, soccer pitch, a state-of-the-art sand equestrian rink, infinity edge pool, and 10 large horse stalls, as well as an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, wine fridge and a BBQ.

Chad Bishop of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, marketed the property with colleague Saddy Abaunza Delgado, Mansion Global reported.

Bündchen and Brady were married from 2009 to 2022 and share two kids together.

For the complete Mansion Global report, click here.