For nearly 200 years, the railroads have transported passengers to various sites across the United States, transforming from a practical form of transportation to the epitome of luxury for wealthy Americans by the turn of the 20th century.

But when jetliners hit the scene, rail travel languished. However, these days, slow travel is making a comeback.

Travelers long to bask in the ambiance of elegant train cars, gaze at breathtaking views, and devour delicious meals while they embark on their destination. While the U.S. has been rather slow to reclaim luxury train travel compared to the rest of the world, there are a growing number of elegant rail experiences to be found across the country.

Here, are the five of the best luxury train travel experiences in the U.S.

1. Rocky Mountaineer

In August 2021, Canadian railway company Rocky Mountaineer debuted its first-ever U.S. route, Rockies to Red Rocks, a long-in-the-making two-day journey between Denver and Moab, Utah, which includes an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

The glass-domed cars offer passengers exceptional views of the mountains, canyons, rivers, and hoodoos along the journey. Passengers enjoy multi-course meals, either in their seats or in a designated dining room, depending on ticket class.

2. The Grand Canyon Railway

The train departs from the Williams Depot in Williams, Arizona, some 60 miles south of the canyon itself, then travels for two-and-a-half hours through the desert to reach Grand Canyon Village, right next to the South Rim.

For the most luxurious experience, be sure to book the Luxury Parlor or Luxury Dome class of service — the adults-only cars have private bars and open-air platforms.

3. Napa Valley Wine Train

The train makes a three-hour, round-trip journey between downtown Napa and St. Helena. Though there are different itineraries, most include a multi-course gourmet meal served in the sophisticated historic railway cars, and some rides include stops and tastings at various wineries.

The most popular car on the train is the Vista Dome, a Pullman from 1952, where you'll dine in a glass-domed car with nearly uninterrupted vineyard views.

4. Alaska Railroad

Connecting Seward and Fairbanks via 470 miles of track, the Alaska Railroad provides scenic excursions through the state. Book the GoldStar Service for a more upscale experience — it's offered onboard the Denali Star train, a 12-hour itinerary connecting Anchorage and Fairbanks, and the Coastal Classic Train, which connects Anchorage and Seward.

The service provides guests with spacious seats in a domed car, access to an outdoor viewing platform, meals in the dining car, and access to a private bar.

5. Strasburg Railroad

A ride on Pennsylvania's Strasburg Railroad lasts only 45 minutes, but it's the oldest continuously operating railroad in the country, founded in 1832. For a luxurious little joy ride, book one of the historic first-class cars, which include the private-hire President's Car; the Parlor Car, which has tables and sofas; or one of the two Lounge Cars, which are outfitted with velvet-upholstered captain's chairs.

Snacks and beverages are available during each ride, but there's also a special wine-and-cheese experience for adults on Friday and Saturday evenings.

