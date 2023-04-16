“It is unlikely that anyone will ever see a collection of this caliber and condition again in their lifetime,” Nico and Nick Aaldering of Gallery Aaldering.

That is how the website Classic Car Auctions describes a classic car collection lot of 230 automobiles which were stored in a church and two dry but dusty warehouses in the Netherlands.

The online auction is set to start May 19. The auction will be handled by Classic Car Auctions. Viewing days will be held on May 27, 28, and 29, and the auction will close in three waves, on June 5, 6, and 7.

The eclectic group of cars - including a Lancia Aurelia Spider a Rover 16 Saloon 1937 and a Lancia B24 Spyder America 1955 - were collected over a period of 40 years by Dutch collector Ad Palmen, who worked as a Netherlands car dealer in the 1960s.

Palmen first car he collected was yellow Lancia B20 and grew his collections over the years, showing excellent taste and knowledge of rare and special.

“Mr. Palmen loved Italian cars like Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati and Ferrari. Plus, French Facel Vega’s and German BMW’s, Mercedes, and NSU’s. The British are well represented with Jaguars, Aston Martins, and Rolls-Royces, while American classics include Chevrolets, Cadillacs, and Fords. The collection also features Tatra, Monica, Moretti, Matra, Alvis, Imperia, and Villard,” Class Car Aunction says in describing the 230-car Palmen Barnfind Collection.

For the complete list of cars in this auction and pictures, click here.