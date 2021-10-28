Palm Beach’s only private island hits the market for $210 million

Tarpon Island, a man-made 2.27 acres island just west of Palm Beach, is on the market again. The island sold in July for a then record $85 million.

The new listing price? $125 million “as is” or $210 million including needed renovations. This makes Tarpon Island the most expensive listing in Palm Beach ever.

The island, according to a report by Yahoo!Life, has 1,300 feet of water frontage on all four sides plus a very unique feature; a lighted tennis court, making it one of the very few properties in Palm Beach where you could play a game of tennis after dark.

The owner plans to renovate the island’s 1930s-style estate and expand the British-Colonial style mansion to 18,000 square feet, including two swimming pools and a six-car garage.

For more, click here.