Rare Fancy Vivid Pink diamond sells for more than $49 million setting a record

On Friday, a rare pink diamond sold for $49.9 million in a Hong Kong auction, setting a record for the highest price per carat ever sold in auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Hong Kong's Sotheby's, sold for HK $392 million (US $49.9 million). Originally, the diamond was estimated to sell for $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star gets its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond that was given to the late Queen Elizabeth II of England as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond, which sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star is the second largest pink diamond to be auctioned. According to Sotheby’s, of all the diamonds submitted to the GIA, less than 3% are classified as colored diamonds, and less than 5% of those are considered predominantly pink.