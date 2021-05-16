Drive on the Rickenbacker, stroll through No Name Harbor or cruise the waters of Biscayne Bay any weekend and you are likely to admire many of the vessels on the waters. But nothing like a “gigayacht” built specifically to blend with the water.

The 460 feet long vessel – named Pebble - has no sharp edges or bright colors, is built with soft corners and a muted silver exterior.

The inspiration for the yacht, according to a recent Robb Report website, came from the smooth surfaces and symmetrical shapes of two stones picked up by the founder of the Dutch design studio Van Geest Design; Pieter Van Geest.

Van Geest told the Robb Report that Pebble “was an exploration into designing with organic curves—an escape from the sharp angles and cubist shapes we encounter in our everyday lives.”

“The idea of designing a yacht as though it had been sculpted by nature over decades and then fits seamlessly into its ocean environment appealed to me. It’s totally at odds with what people have come to expect in yacht design,” added Van Geest.

Pebble has a five-deck exterior and glass bulwarks and provide clear views from each deck, a dedicated owner’s deck with private terrace, Zen-like design throughout and a helideck with its own helipad lobby.

Pebble is designed to travel the world and capable of heading to wherever, when needed, according to Van Geest.

For the complete Robb Report article, click here.