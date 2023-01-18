In a YouTube video released on Tuesday, superstar Madonna, often referred to as the "Queen of Pop," announced her 12th world tour - The Celebration Tour – a tribute to her four decades of music.

The 35-city tour, a Live Nation production, will kick off in Vancouver on July 15th, and will visit several cities in in the Unites States. It will also have stops in Canada, as well as United Kingdom and Europe.

Madonna will perform n Miami on Sept. 9, 2023, at Miami-Dade Arena, with tickets going on sale Friday, January 20th at 10 a.m.

The tour has a second Florida performance on Sept. 7 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. All performances will open with Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) act.

The Celebration Tour promises a retrospective of Madonna’s four-decade career as a performer, style and cultural icon and pay tribute to the city that made her, New York.

