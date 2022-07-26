Mediterranean-style mansion sells for double what it sold for in 2021

A Florida five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom mansion, located on the 13th hole of a ritzy golf community, has sold for $22.5 million, double what it sold for just a year ago.

The 10,000-foot home, at 12203 Tillinghast Circle, was built in 2011, is in the Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Garden and sits on a 2-acre lot, complete with a clay tennis court, listing agent Vincent G. Marotta of Illustrated Properties told the website Mansion Global.

“Old Palm Golf Club and the Bear’s Club are the only two golf course communities with home sites that are more than an acre,” Marotta said, adding that Greg Norman is the only other double lot owner in the community.

The $22.5 million sale was $11.6 million higher than what the home sold for in June 2021.

