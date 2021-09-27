Shake a Leg Miami has opened applications for their mentor program. It is for those who want to learn more about being a role model in their community. Through engaging activities, you will learn leadership, communication, and social skills.

if you're interested in participating you must fill out the form to register as a mentor and RSVP to the Orientation meeting (via ZOOM)

The zoom will be held Thursday, September 30th 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

And the program Starts October 1

For more information and to register click here

ZOOM Meeting Information:

Meeting ID: 840 1792 0678

Passcode: salm001