Teachers of the Miami-Dade district will have an increase in their salaries of between 7% and 10% very soon, a demand has finally been fulfilled after extensive waiting and negotiation by educators.

Versión en Español.

United Teachers of Dade, which represents more than 27,000 Miami-Dade Public School District (MDCPS) employees, announced that the union and the school district have reached a favorable agreement, which must now be confirmed by the school board.

Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade, does not doubt that the process will progress favorably. "Historically, they have always signed all the provisional agreements that have been approved," she said.

The agreement also includes a 6% increase for district paraprofessionals and a 4% increase for administrative staff and part-time employees.

“This contract is proof of the collective power we have and what we can achieve when we work together,” Hernández-Mats said.

Maria Parra, who works as the secretary to the principal at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School, said 4% would be a big relief since she has a second job to make ends meet.

“I have a full-time job and a part-time job because it's not enough,” Parra told Local10 News.

The agreement provides that starting salaries would increase by nearly $4,000; special education teachers will have an increase of $1,000 more and the remuneration of graduates would increase by 10%, and raising the starting salary for full-time teachers to $52,470.

"With the generosity of our community and under the guidance and leadership of our School Board, the District will provide a compensation package for UTD bargaining unit members that truly recognizes and values their contributions to our District,” confirmed Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres for a press release earlier today.

Florida law requires district school boards to adopt and use a salary schedule that, while subject to collective bargaining with the union, takes into account annual performance evaluations, professional experience, and educational degree level.