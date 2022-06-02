This past Wednesday, June 1, all campuses of The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission & Broward Outreach Centers on in Miami-Dade and showered homeless guests with special attention that some have not received in years.

Most homeless and needy individuals came to the celebration in need of food but received a lot more and most of all feeling they are not forgotten. The event serves as a celebration of the birthdays of all those who have had a forgotten or unnoticed birthday due to homelessness or other stressful life-situations.

Volunteer Nitza Bello and friends provided hundreds of homemade cupcakes for all our guests in all campuses!

There were plenty of new clothes given out because of a wonderful donation from University of Miami. Also all received hygiene bags and even homemade birthday cards made by Redeemer Church. In Miami, the birthday lunch was sponsored by Pollo Tropical as well individual supporters. Rev. Faron Law of New Harvest Missionary Baptist Church was the special speaker for Miami residents and outside guests.

Every round of meals handed out was initiated with the singing of Happy Birthday, followed by guests blowing out their candles. The celebration featured music, sing a longs, donated gifts, and birthday cards made by various volunteers in the community.

For more information about The Caring Place or to give an on-line donation to help those in need, please visit their website.