Miami icons Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan to star in Father of the Bride Remake; watch trailer

Longtime friends and Miami's icons Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia, a part-time Key Biscayne resident, are the featured stars in the latest remake of Father of the Bride, a franchise that first began with Spencer Tracey and Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 film of the same name.

This version the film is also the first remake of the classic involving two different cultures — Cuban and Mexican.

People Magazine published the first look a first peek at the hilarious first trailer.

On working with Garcia, Estefan told people that as close friends, "The thing I fretted about the most was that I had to kiss Andy because he is my friend, and his wife is my friend."

Garcia’s advice to real fathers dealing with the circumstances like his character in the movie, "Breath deep and whiskey."

The movie. premieres June 16 on HBO Max.

