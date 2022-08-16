After his newest release became the fastest album in history to hit 6 billion streams on Spotify, the famous Puerto Rican rap star, Bad Bunny, has just opened a Japanese steakhouse in the heart of Brickell with restaurateur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality.

Versión en español.

Having opened last Friday, August 12, in Miami's Brickell neighborhood (at 8 SE 8th Street), Gekkō, the restaurant promises to be the spot for the best cuts of Wagyu beef, alongside inventive sushi offerings, all within a venue that aims to be the new heart of Miami's nighttime social scene. After all, the word "gekkō" translates to English as "moonlight."

The Japanese steakhouse’s goal is to blend flavors from both cuisines. The menu features plates like Japanese milk bread, “Lava and Ice” Kumamoto oysters, lobster dumplings, and a wedge salad with yuzu buttermilk ranch dressing. Raw plates, sushi, and sashimi offerings include Hokkaido scallops and a new Groot Hospitality invention: 24k Otoro (a piece of nigiri with gold leaf on it).

It was no mistake that Bad Bunny chose Miami as the spot for the debut of his restaurant. "The culture reminds me of home," he told Food and Wine. "Miami is a city where I can relax. I love to go out to eat, see the ocean -- it's just a great city."

The space, designed by the New York City-based Rockwell Group, features jewel-toned, plush decor that makes it both cozy and sexy that you may never want to leave. There's even a custom gold and red dip-dyed rope installation and velvet drapery for more of a visual feast, too.

Gekko is now open at 8 SE 8th Street in Brickell. It is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. For more information or to make a reservation visit here.