Miami short film festival will showcase short films from around the world, including places not limited to the deserts of Afghanistan, the Fjords in Norway, and the hectic streets of Venezuela.

The Miami short film festival is partnering up with Deering Estate to present the new edition of their Focus on Program.

The indoor event will take place on September 25th at the Deering Estate Theater, located at 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157.

Cocktail hour will be from 6-7PM. Tickets are now available online at $20, and will not be sold at the door, even if you come in advance.

Here are some of the program highlights:

FJORD

Directed by; Skule Eriksen, Documentary, 24:00 min, Norway

“Fjord is a personal interpretation of the landscape in Naeroyfjord in Western Norway, included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list of 2005. The film is poetic and rhythmic, following the shifting light and the turn of the seasons in this unique and dramatic landscape.”

Salvation

Directed by; Karim Sherif, Experimental, 02:40 Min, Egypt

“Salvation" was a challenge of self-expression to portray emotions.”

Ephemeral City

Directed by; Philip Davis, Documentary, 18:00 min, USA

“The streets of New York City come alive in this beautiful, fascinating feat of sounds and visuals.”

