The Miami food scene is as eclectic and dynamic as its residents, and people from all over visit Miami, making exploring the local cuisine an integral part of their travel experience.
However, readers of a national website who recently participated in a poll to determine the Best 15 food cities in the US, apparently did not think much of Miami’s culinary offerings, leaving the Magic City completely out of the list.
So which city did the readers of Travel Awaits think was number one? Here is a hint… Gumbo, Jambalaya, Beignets and Po’Boys drove the decision.
New Orleans, LA was named as the best food city in the nation, and it is hard to argue. Kwon as The Big Easy, New Orleans’ culinary mix of Cajun and Creole offer a sense of tradition like no other city.
Here are the other 14 Cities who made Travel Awaits readers’ poll as the Best 15 Food Cities in the US.
2. Boston, Massachusetts
Highlights: Lobster Rolls, Italian Eats, Craft Beer
3. Kansas City, Kansas/Missouri
Highlights: Barbecue, Tacos, Comfort Food
4. New York, New York
Highlights: Pizza, Delis, Everything Else
5. Chicago, Illinois
Highlights: Hot Dogs, Deep Dish, Michelin Stars
6. Charleston, South Carolina
Highlights: Waterfront Dining, Lowcountry Flavors
7. San Francisco, California
Highlights: Chowder, Chinese, Taffy & Treats
8. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Highlights: Southwestern Flavors, Food With A View
9. Portland, Maine
Highlights: Lobster Rolls, Pub Grub
10. San Antonio, Texas
Highlights: Tex-Mex, Barbecue, RiverWalk Restaurants
11. Portland, Oregon
Highlights: Asian Flavors, Food Cart Pods, Donuts
12. Nashville, Tennessee
Highlights: Hot Chicken, Live Music, More Southern Fare
13. Omaha, Nebraska
Highlights: Steak, Brunch, International Flavors
14. Seattle/Tacoma, Washington
Highlights: Coffee, Asian Cuisine, Fresh-Caught And Foraged Food
15. Austin, Texas
Highlights: Fusion, Outdoor Dining
For the complete Travel Awaits ranking, click here.