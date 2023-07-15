The Miami food scene is as eclectic and dynamic as its residents, and people from all over visit Miami, making exploring the local cuisine an integral part of their travel experience.

However, readers of a national website who recently participated in a poll to determine the Best 15 food cities in the US, apparently did not think much of Miami’s culinary offerings, leaving the Magic City completely out of the list.

So which city did the readers of Travel Awaits think was number one? Here is a hint… Gumbo, Jambalaya, Beignets and Po’Boys drove the decision.

New Orleans, LA was named as the best food city in the nation, and it is hard to argue. Kwon as The Big Easy, New Orleans’ culinary mix of Cajun and Creole offer a sense of tradition like no other city.

Here are the other 14 Cities who made Travel Awaits readers’ poll as the Best 15 Food Cities in the US.

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Highlights: Lobster Rolls, Italian Eats, Craft Beer

3. Kansas City, Kansas/Missouri

Highlights: Barbecue, Tacos, Comfort Food

4. New York, New York

Highlights: Pizza, Delis, Everything Else

5. Chicago, Illinois

Highlights: Hot Dogs, Deep Dish, Michelin Stars

6. Charleston, South Carolina

Highlights: Waterfront Dining, Lowcountry Flavors

7. San Francisco, California

Highlights: Chowder, Chinese, Taffy & Treats

8. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Highlights: Southwestern Flavors, Food With A View

9. Portland, Maine

Highlights: Lobster Rolls, Pub Grub

10. San Antonio, Texas

Highlights: Tex-Mex, Barbecue, RiverWalk Restaurants

11. Portland, Oregon

Highlights: Asian Flavors, Food Cart Pods, Donuts

12. Nashville, Tennessee

Highlights: Hot Chicken, Live Music, More Southern Fare

13. Omaha, Nebraska

Highlights: Steak, Brunch, International Flavors

14. Seattle/Tacoma, Washington

Highlights: Coffee, Asian Cuisine, Fresh-Caught And Foraged Food

15. Austin, Texas

Highlights: Fusion, Outdoor Dining

For the complete Travel Awaits ranking, click here.