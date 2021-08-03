Spanish Rock is a musical genre coming into its own in the minds of a local group of friends who want to return to the music’s roots, when the rhythmic fire fed rebellions and dreams.

Starting with a meeting in a garage, the formation of a band, composing, rehearsing, and then a concert, the Miscellaneous Band reflects the sublime moments that result in the quality music and eventually a band.

“We chose that name because it sums up who we are -- a kind of miscellany of people from different places who arrive with very different stories, but with the same desire to do this together, to make music,” says Mariano Grimaux, drummer in the band, and the creator of the Miscellaneous Band, in conjunction with Jimy Szymanski, vocalist, and keyboardist.

The band started performing in 2019, presenting popular Spanish rock Latin America hits, combined with some of their own compositions. The other members of Miscellaneous include Ancafu on bass, Johnatan Tobar and Arafat, on guitars, and Roli, on percussion. This past April, as pandemic restrictions eased, the Miscellaneous Band performed a show at Atlántica, the restaurant next to Marine Stadium. Plans are in place for the band to soon perform in Key Biscayne, although the venue hasn’t yet been determined.

In addition to the band, Grimaux and Szymanski have launched a radio show, Miscellaneous Radio Show, which airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Blink Radio 94.5 FM; Key Biscayne's Radio.

From the studios located at 800 Crandon Blvd, Grimaux puts aside the Isola Construction Group projects and Szymanski puts down the rackets of the Szymansky Tennis Academy to become radio hosts. They talk about rock with artists and guests who visit the program every week.

There, great hits from all eras of Latin American bands and musicians sound, while chapters of rock history are unraveled.

Szymansky is a former tennis player who represented Venezuela in the Olympics and Davis Cup, among other great career milestones. He puts his keyboard talents to work on the show so guests can make music. The conversation on the show is always interesting, and people can also submit questions via the Miscellaneous Radio Show on Instagram Live.

“It is the first radio program in Miami that deals only with Rock in Spanish,” Grimaux said. “We thought it was interesting to give a space for this music that is not heard and little known in this City.

“We know that in Miami Latin music represents something else. We are not against other genres, but ours is Rock en Español.”.

Miscellaneous Radio Show airs at 7 p.m. every Thursday at www.wsqfradio.com