“Music of Cuban Independence” concert celebrates island’s musical heritage

Being held on the day Cuba celebrates its independence from Spain – May 20 – world-renowned musicians will come together to explore Cuba’s spectacular musical heritage, celebrating the contributions of famous Cuban artists and composers.

The performance will travel a journey of Cuban music from the post-colonial era to the 21st century, recognizing the important artistic contributions.

“These artists will transport us to the roots of our own hometown art and culture, says Carlene Sawyer, CEO of Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation, producers of the concert.

"Dranoff’s Cuban Independence concerts are a fantastic opportunity to showcase and to uphold Miami’s large and diverse Latin population, the artistic richness, and evolution of the waves of music that have come across the 90 miles of water from Cuba spanning 100 years of popular favorites from Classical to Jazz to Afro Cuban music and dance rhythms”, Sawyer added in a press release.

“Music of Cuban Independence” features Miami’s own Cuban-American artists:

- Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated pianists Martin Bejerano and Tal Cohen,

- Bassist Jose Armando Gola

- Master Percussionist and Cuban music historian Ignacio Berroa

The “Music of Cuban Independence takes place Friday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, located at 2901 W Flagler St, in Miami

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling (305) 547-5414.

VIP admission is $50 and includes reception following concert. Standard admission is and student (ID required). admission is $5.

Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation is the only international foundation accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions and promotes awareness of a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.

For more click here or follow them on Instagram @dranoff2piano