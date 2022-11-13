Remember the first time you had a palette of water colors and tried to paint within the lines?

Members of the Miami Watercolor Society are well beyond that, hosting their 50th annual Fall Exhibition at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center on Key Biscayne.

The opening reception took place Saturday (Nov. 12) from 2-5 p.m., with local artists and view the featured artwork, “Magical Moment,” by local artist Marilyn Liedman.

But all the works from 36 artists will be on display every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 7.

Among the artists: Dottie Green, Katherine Leathers, Kseniia Yeromenko, Subrata Basu and Yvette Cotera.

Theodora Long, executive director of the Center for 22 years, said the history of the art exhibit actually traces back 50 years ago.

That's when Key Biscayne resident Mabel Miller, a Dade County public teacher at the time, "found it hard to teach nature in the classroom and got together with Marjory Stoneman Douglas, her friend, and they got permission (from the School Board) to bring children out to see the ecosystems, the sea grapes, the mangroves ... once they stepped off the school bus, everything was in one location," Long said.

But, it went beyond that.

"The nonprofit (Nature Center) that Marjory started (in 1985), well, we raised $4 million in 2000," Long recalled. "When we opened the building, we had all white walls, nothing on the walls. So we asked Clyde Butcher, a good friend, 'Could you lend us some of your beautiful black and white nature photographs?' and he was happy to do so.

"But, later on, when he needed to take his photographs back, that's how the idea of the art exhibit came about. We give different nature artists (the platform to display their works)."

Since the new building opened, more than 100 artists have had their work displayed.

Long said the Nature Center actually opened in the back of a hot dog stand in 1969.

"That was at Crandon Park, and the building (that replaced the area where the hot dog stand was) is still there, where the Miami Kiteboarding group is," Long said.

"It's been a fun project."

Thirty percent of art sales during the exhibit is earmarked for under-served children so they can spend a day at the Nature Center.

For more information, visit biscaynenaturecenter.org or send an email to reservations@biscaynenaturecenter.org.