Recent data released by the US Census Bureau shows that today nearly half of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 are living with their parents.

That's a historical high not seen since the Great Depression era, Morgan Stanley analysts note.

The analysts estimated that around 48% of young adults are living with parents in 2022, similar to levels seen in the 1940s.

The levels of young adults living at home peaked at 49.5% around 2020.

This is great news for luxury retailers because saving on daily necessities like rent and groceries is freeing up disposable income for discretionary spending, meaning luxury and unnecessary purchases are on the rise.

Factors like high rental costs, enrollment in higher-education programs, and delayed marriage are also keeping young adults at home, the analysts wrote.

When asked about the incentives to move in with parents, young adults said that it was a good way to save money, and especially helpful when rent was too expensive for them to pay.

