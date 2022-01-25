Netflix releases teaser for Pinocchio, which will premiere in Dec and be directed by Guillermo del Toro

The official teaser for the Netflix musical Pinocchio, directed by Guillermo del Toro, was just released on Monday.

While the project was largely kept under wraps, fans are finally given a release date for the film, which will premiere this December.

Del Toro has been set on adapting the story into a stop-motion film since 2008, but found it difficult to get the project off the ground for over a decade until Netflix came along in 2018 and picked up his project.

Del Toro's version of Pinocchio will offer us a much darker interpretation of the story and it will take place in pre-World War II Italy.