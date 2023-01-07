A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘House Party’

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi

Director: Calmatic

Rated: R

From New Line Cinema comes your VIP ticket into the hottest event of the year: “House Party,” the remix to the fan-favorite ’90s classic.

Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads — and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners — the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away.

In a “what the hell?” move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong?

The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 13 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘Plane’

Genre: Action and thriller

Cast: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, and Tony Goldwyn

Director: Jean-François Richet

Rated: R

In the white-knuckle action movie “Plane,” pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.

When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 13 through Lionsgate.

‘Dog Gone’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Director: Stephen Herek

Not rated

A young man and his father begin a desperate search to find their beloved dog on the Appalachian Trail before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story, “Dog Gone” is the adventure movie of the new year

The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 13 via Netflix.

‘The Seven Faces of Jane’

Genre: Drama and anthology

Cast: Gillian Jacobs

Directors: Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Alexandra Cassavetes, Boma Iluma, Julian Acosta, and Alex Takacs

Not rated

Jane (Gillian Jacobs) drops her daughter off at sleep-away camp, excited for a reprieve from her otherwise mundane life. Little does she know what awaits her on the drive home — from old friends to new, alternate universes, laughter, tears, and a little bit of magic. Jane’s road trip was created by playing exquisite corpse with eight different filmmakers who were each invited to create a section of the film without any knowledge of what came before or after it. Each director was encouraged to stay true to their own unique life experiences, vision, and style.

The film will be released Jan. 13 on Apple TV.

‘The Price We Pay’

Genre: Action and thriller

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff, and Gigi Zumbado

Director: Ryuhei Kitamura

Rated: R

After an intense holdup at a pawnshop, Grace (Zumbado) is taken hostage by the thieves. Forced to take refuge at a remote farmhouse late at night, they discover a secret dungeon with evidence of sadistic violence — and when “Grandfather” comes home, all hell breaks loose. Can Grace muster the courage to escape the gut-wrenching fates that befall her criminal companions?

The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 13 through Lionsgate.

‘Skinamarink’

Genre: Horror

Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, and Jaime Hill

Director: Kyle Edward Ball

Not rated

Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters Jan. 13. The film will be available on demand through Shudder beginning Feb. 10.

‘Chess Story’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Oliver Masucci, Rolf Lassgard, Albrecht Schuch, and Birgit Minichmayr

Director: Philipp Stolzl

Not rated

Vienna, 1938: Austria is occupied by the Nazis. Dr. Josef Bartok (Oliver Masucci) is preparing to flee to America with his wife, Anna ,when he is arrested by the Gestapo.

As a former notary to the deposed Austrian aristocracy, he is told to help the local Gestapo leader gain access to their private bank accounts in order to fund the Nazi regime. Refusing to cooperate, Bartok is locked in solitary confinement. Just as his mind is beginning to crack, Bartok happens upon a book of famous chess games. To withstand the torture of isolation, Bartok disappears into the world of chess, maintaining his sanity only by memorizing every move.

As the action flashes forward to a transatlantic crossing on which he is a passenger, it seems as though Bartok has finally found freedom. But recounting his story to his fellow travelers, it's clear that his encounters with both the Gestapo and with the royal game itself have not stopped haunting him.

The film will be released in select theaters Jan. 13 through Film Movement.

‘Shin Ultraman’

Genre: Superhero and kaiju

Cast: Takumi Saitoh, Masami Nagasawa, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami, Tetsushi Tanaka, and Hidetoshi Nishijima, with Anno and Bin Furuya as Ultraman

Director: Shinji Higuchi

Not rated

There’s never a dull day on Japan's newly established SSSP Kaiju defense taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima.

After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant’s identity and purpose are a mystery. “Shin Ultraman” is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan’s classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant Kaiju.

The film will be screened in select theaters Jan. 11-12 through Fathom Events.

