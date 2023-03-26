New, potentially disease-carrying, mosquito species spreading in Miami

A new mosquito species has been officially reported in Florida. Now found in three counties, scientists are concerned about the potential threats they may pose in transmitting diseases.

Known by its scientific name, Culex lactator, the species was first found in Miami-Dade County in 2018 as UF/IFAS faculty were searching for other non-native mosquitoes. Now, this new breed can be found in Collier and Lee counties as well.

This news was reported in a study in the Journal of Medical Entomology by faculty at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (UF/IFAS FMEL).

“There are about 90 mosquito species living in Florida, and that list is growing as new mosquito species are introduced to the state from elsewhere in the world,” said Lawrence Reeves, lead author of the study and an assistant professor and mosquito biologist at the UF/IFAS research center in Vero Beach.

Reeves said mosquitoes are some of the most extensively studied insects because of their tendency to transmit diseases. However, there are still many unanswered questions when it comes to the countless species worldwide.

“That’s particularly true for species from the tropical forests, where mosquitoes are diverse and understudied,” he said. “Introductions of new mosquito species like this are concerning because many of our greatest mosquito-related challenges are the result of non-native mosquitoes, and in a case like this, it’s difficult to anticipate what to expect when we know so little about a mosquito species.”

There are over 3,600 species of mosquitoes in the world, so the chances of knowing exactly what types live in Florida are slim. By using DNA analysis, Reeves and his team were able to determine they had found a new Florida species, later concluding it was Culex lactators.

Originally found in Central America and northern South America, the Culex lactator is part of a species that transmits viruses like the West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis. But Reeves said it is unclear if the Culex lactator transmits any of these viruses here.

Florida is regularly threatened by mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis virus, dengue virus, chikungunya virus and others.

“It’s too early to know whether Culex lactator will exacerbate these challenges, but the implications are often difficult to predict because not all mosquito species are equally capable of transmitting a particular virus or other pathogen,” said Reeves.

Reeves explained that each of these viruses is only transmissible by specific mosquito species.

“We need to be vigilant for introductions of new mosquito species because each introduction comes with the possibility that the introduced species will facilitate the transmission of a mosquito-transmitted disease,” he said.

Following the Culex lactator has been a lengthy process. The first specimens in Florida were collected in 2018 from rural sites in southern Miami-Dade County, south of Florida City. In 2022, more specimens were found in those same locations.

Reeves, associate professor Nathan Burkett-Cadena and doctoral student Kristin Sloyer were collecting other species of mosquitoes when they found the Culex lactator.

Scientists working in the Collier Mosquito Control District and Lee County Mosquito Control District also found the species in their respective counties. But Reeves said these mosquitoes might also be going unnoticed in other parts of Florida.

“Culex lactator … looks like other more common mosquito species,” said Reeves. “Because of that similarity, the presence of Culex lactator in an area can be easy to miss.”

Scientists have been concerned about how quickly large numbers of new, non-native species have been settling in Florida. As of now, 17 non-native mosquito species have been recorded in the state. Reeves said the rate of observation has also been a cause for concern. Eleven of those 17 species were discovered in the past two decades; six were found in the past five years.

Many factors contribute to the rise in non-native species inhabiting Florida, but many experts agree the trend is the consequence of climate change.

“Climate change may improve the chances of tropical mosquito species becoming established once they make it to Florida,” adds Reeves. “Increasing storm frequency and intensity could also blow in more mosquitoes and other species from the Caribbean, Central America and elsewhere.”

