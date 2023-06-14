The summer season will see some 67 percent of Americans embark on some kind of vacation trip, which can also create a strain on everyone’s wallet. A recent report offers some tips and tricks to help lessen the impact on your travel budget.

Though most Americans don’t choose a particular day to buy airline tickets, out of those who do, most of them choose to do so on Tuesdays, which is when they’re cheaper due to most airlines launching sales on that day. The next cheapest day is, according to Expedia, Sunday. Other travelers find that buying different tickets for different legs of travel instead of buying a round trip ticket.

Additionally, 45 percent of those surveyed people say they use travel deal websites like Booking.com or Expedia. However, a downside of it is that you may not collect airline points and other benefits if you use a third party website as opposed to the hotel or airline website itself.

Speaking of those rewards, many people have a tendency to hold onto them. While it’s good to have aspirational travel goals, you shouldn’t be too frugal with them or you’ll miss out on good deals, as they tend to be a depreciating asset.

Still, the best help can be credit card rewards. According to LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz, “The right credit card can get you free airfare, a free hotel night, free checked bags, priority boarding, savings on in-flight purchases and so much more." Call your credit card issuer if you’re unaware of your benefits, and if you don’t have any but love to travel, consider switching.

Ultimately, it’s about perspective. What are your travel goals and how fast do you want to be able to reach them are important things to consider. How much convenience are you willing to sacrifice for savings, and vice versa? Whatever your answer, there’s something waiting for you.

