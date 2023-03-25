A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Genre: Fantasy, heist, and action comedy

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant

Director: Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

Rated: PG-13

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

The film is scheduled to be released March 31 by Paramount Pictures.

‘Murder Mystery 2’

Genre: Action, comedy, and mystery

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn, and Mark Strong

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Rated: PG-13

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 31 by Netflix.

‘Tetris’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Taron Egerton, Toby Jones, Nikita Yefremov, Roger Allam, and Togo Igawa

Director: Jon S. Baird

Rated: R

The film is based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of “Tetris” in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 31 by Apple TV+.

‘Spinning Gold’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Jeremy Jordan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Isaacs, Jason Derulo, Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Dan Fogler, and Sebastian Maniscalco

Director: Timothy Scott Bogart

Rated: R

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band Kiss? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time.

Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity and a total belief in each other and the music they were creating shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 31 by Howling Wolf Films.

‘Space Oddity’

Genre: Romantic comedy and science fiction

Cast: Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp, Madeline Brewer, Kevin Bacon, Simon Helberg, and Carrie Preston

Director: Kyra Sedgwick

Rated: PG-13

When Alex gives up on earth and decides to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, an unexpected romance forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars or an even more uncertain journey of the heart.

The film is set to be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films on March 31.

‘A Thousand and One’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Rated: R

Inez De La Paz (Teyana Taylor) kidnaps 6-year-old Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola) out of the foster care system, convinced that it is one last, necessary crime on her path to redemption. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their home, their identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 31 by Focus Features.

‘Acidman’

Genre: Science fiction

Cast: Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron

Director: Alex Lehmann

Not rated

Maggie tracks down her estranged father Lloyd, now living in the Oregon wilderness obsessed with UFOs. Together they attempt to make first contact.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 31 by Brainstorm Media.

‘Rye Lane’

Genre: Romantic comedy

Cast: David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah

Director: Raine Allen-Miller

Rated: R

From director Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane is a romantic comedy that stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah as Dom and Yas, two 20-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London — helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

The film is scheduled to be released digitally on March 31 by Hulu.

This report was first published on the website for Tampa Bay Newspapers.