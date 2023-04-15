A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Renfield’

Genre: Comedy and horror

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Director: Chris McKay

Rated: R

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

The film is scheduled to be released April 14 by Universal Pictures.

‘The Pope's Exorcist’

Genre: Horror

Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero

Director: Julius Avery

Rated: R

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

The film is scheduled to be released April 14 by Sony Pictures Releasing.

‘Mafia Mamma’

Genre: Action comedy

Cast: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, and Sophia Nomvete

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Rated: R

While seeing to her long estranged (and now deceased) grandfather’s affairs in Italy, Kristin (Toni Collette), a mild-mannered suburban mom, unexpectedly inherits his mafia empire and finds herself stuck in the middle of a deadly mob war. Guided by the firm’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.

The film is scheduled to be released April 14 by Bleecker Street.

‘Sweetwater’

Genre: Sports biography

Cast: Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss and Kevin Pollak

Director: Martin Guigui

Rated: PG-13

Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton (Everett Osborne) makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

The film is scheduled to be released April 14 by Briarcliff Entertainment.

‘Rare Objects’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, Julie Mayorga, and Derek Luke

Director: Katie Holmes

Rated: R

“Rare Objects” is a story about friendship that centers around a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self-discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters and digital platforms on April 14 by IFC Films.

‘Beautiful Disaster’

Genre: Romance

Cast: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Neil Bishop, Micky Dartford, Jack Hesketh, Declan Laird, and Trevor Von Uden

Director: Roger Kumble

Rated: R

Abby Abernathy (Virginia Gardner), a college freshman, is eager to start her new life and focus on her studies. But her plans are quickly derailed when she meets Travis "Mad Dog" Maddox (Dylan Sprouse), a bad-boy brawler and campus playboy.

Travis is exactly what Abby needs — and wants — to avoid. Intrigued by Abby's resistance to his charm, Travis offers her a simple bet that makes them roommates for a month. Little do they know that they may have met their match.

The film will be released April 12 by Voltage Pictures.

‘Suzume’

Genre: Animated fantasy adventure

Cast: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu, Shota Sometani, Sairi Ito, Kotone Hanase, Kana Hanazawa, and Matsumoto Hakuō II

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Rated: PG

“Suzume no Tojimari” is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob. Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The film will be released April 14 through Chunchyroll and Sony Pictures.

