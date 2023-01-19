A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Missing’

Genre: Mystery and thriller

Cast: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Megan Suri, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long

Directors: Nick Johnson and Will Merrick

Rated: PG-13

“Missing” is a roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you.

When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers ... and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 20 by Sony Pictures Releasing.

‘The Son’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and Anthony Hopkins

Director: Florian Zeller

Rated: PG-13

A cautionary tale that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart.

“The Son” centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears at his door to discuss their son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing school for months and is deeply troubled.

Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have wanted his own father (Anthony Hopkins) to have taken care of him while juggling his and Beth's new son, and at work an offer of a dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present.

The film is scheduled to be released nationwide on Jan. 20 by Sony Pictures Classics.

‘When You Finish Saving the World’

Genre: Coming-of-age comedy and drama

Cast: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders, and Eleonore Hendricks.

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Rated: R

Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit.

The film is scheduled to be released by A24 on January 20.

‘Detective Knight: Independence’

Genre: Action

Cast: Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, and Timothy V. Murphy

Director: Edward Drake

Rated: R

Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy.

Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from imperiling the city’s festivities. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show ... one that will strike dangerously close to Knight’s home.

The film is set to be released by Lionsgate in select theaters and VOD on Jan. 20.

‘Jung_E’

Genre: Science fiction

Cast: Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Not rated

Earth has been devastated by drastic climate change, and humankind migrates to new shelters in outer space. The civil war that occurs there continues for decades, and Yun Jung-yi (Kim Hyun-joo) becomes a legendary mercenary and military strategist with countless victories to her name. But one failed mission puts her in a vegetative state. Kronoid, a military A.I. development company, attempts to create the ultimate combat warrior by cloning her brain.

35 years later, Jung-yi's daughter Yun Seo-hyun (Kang Soo-youn) participates in this effort as the head researcher of the JUNG_E project.

When little progress is made despite numerous cloning and simulation attempts, Kronoid abandons the research to launch another project. Seo-hyun learns of their plans and resolves to save JUNG_E.

The South Korean film is scheduled for release on Netflix on Jan. 20.

‘Kids vs. Aliens’

Genre: Science fiction and horror

Cast: Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald and Asher Grayson

Director: Jason Eisener

Not rated

All Gary (Dominic Mariche) wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha (Phoebe Rex) wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.

The film is set to be released Jan. 20 by RLJE Films and Shudder.

For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.

This report was first published on the website for Tampa Bay Newspapers.