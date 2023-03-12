A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Genre: Superhero

Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren

Director: David F. Sandberg

Rated: PG-13

From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam,” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult superhero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy — aka Shazam — and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is scheduled to be released March 17 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘Boston Strangler’

Genre: Historical crime drama

Cast: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian, and Morgan Spector

Director: Matt Ruskin

Rated: R

The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.

As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

The film is scheduled to be released March 17 on Hulu.

‘The Magician's Elephant’

Genre: Computer-animated fantasy adventure

Cast: Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Natasia Demetriou, Benedict Wong, Miranda Richardson and Aasif Mandvi

Director: Wendy Rogers

Rated: PG

When Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe), who is searching for his long-lost sister named Adel (voiced by Pixie Davies), crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (voiced by Benedict Wong) who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.

“The Magician’s Elephant” is based on Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel.

The film is set to be distributed by Netflix on March 17.

‘Moving On’

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, and Catherine Dent

Director: Paul Weitz

Rated: R

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcom McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other.

The film is scheduled to be released March 17 by Roadside Attractions.

‘Wildflower’

Genre: Coming of age drama

Cast: Kiernan Shipka , Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer, Alexandra Daddario, Reid Scott, Erika Alexander, Samantha Hyde and Jacki Weaver

Director: Matt Smukler

Rated: R

“Wildflower” is a big-hearted celebration of family in all its variety. It is a coming-of-age film about growing up too fast and slowing down just enough to recognize one's good fortune.

The film is scheduled to be released March 17 by Momentum Pictures.

‘Supercell’

Genre: Disaster and action

Cast: Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Jordan Kristine Seamón and Alec Baldwin

Director: Herbert James Winterstern

Rated: PG-13

A teenager follows in the footsteps of his storm-chasing father. When he discovers a mysterious device with his father’s journal, he enlists the help of his dad’s former partner and heads into a supercell storm to test it.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and video on demand on March 17 by Lionsgate and Saban Films.

‘Inside’

Genre: Psychological thriller

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets, and Eliza Stuyck

Director: Vasilis Katsoupis

Rated: R

“Inside” tells the story of Nemo, an art thief who enters a collector’s penthouse apartment hunting for valuable works of art.

As he enters, the security system locks everything down. And then malfunctions. He is locked inside. At first, he expects his partner-in-crime to arrive, then the security guards or the police. Or the owner. But no one comes. Then he hopes and prays for a cleaning lady to come. A servant. Anyone. But no one comes. And days stretch out into weeks and months. He is locked inside a prison adorned with exquisite, strange, even eerie works of art: works that he both covets and admires, but which are now, for him, useless.

Instead, he must use all of his cunning and invention to survive. To break into all the locked spaces to find all the food and liquid he will need. The luxury penthouse — this locus of perfection and aspiration — has become a prison. A desert island. A torture chamber. And then a place of revelation.

The film will be released March 17 by Focus Features.

For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.

This report was first published on the website for Tampa Bay Newspapers.