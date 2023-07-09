No more Hotel California live; Eagles announce dates for final tour, Florida excluded

"Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle," and with that, the legendary band The Eagles are saying goodbye to a 52-year run.

The band, which formed in 1971, have produced five number-one singles and six number-one albums, and have won six Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards, making them one of the most successful musical acts in the US, is ready to say goodbye to the tour life.

Of all their live performances, the band has performed "Hotel California" well over 1,000 times live and is the third most performed of all their songs, after "Desperado" and "Take It Easy".

“The Long Goodbye” tour will start on Sept. 7, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. In a statement, the band said they will perform as many shows as their fanbase demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steely Dan will open the tour, which is presented by Live Nation, the website Variety reported. Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. The general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

The first 13 dates announced, which exclude any concerts in Florida, as follows:

Sept. 7 in New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Sept. 16 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

Sept. 20 in Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 in Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena

Oct. 9 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 in Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Nov. 14 in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

The complete statement by the Eagles is below:

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed.

But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.

Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

With love and gratitude,

The Eagles