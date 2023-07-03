The Fourth of July and the rest of summer may be exciting times for us, but it can be scary and dangerous for our furry friends.

The loud decibels from thunderstorms and fireworks shows terrify many dogs and hurt their sensitive ears. Many of them can attempt to run off in fear, and, if not properly enclosed in their homes, they can end up in dangerous situations on the streets (especially hound dogs like beagles and basset hounds).

However, there are many things you can do to help your pet stay calm during Fourth of July fireworks and other events. Aromatherapy is said to be effective, and playing classical music can diffuse explosive noise from outside. It helps to take your daily walks early so your dog is tired by the time fireworks begin.

Healthy chewy bones, especially Himalayan vegan bones, or a toy stuffed with frozen peanut butter are good tools to distract your dog.

Only have your dog outdoors for a short time during the sweltering Florida summer, but if you do, bring plenty of water (as well as a collapsible water bowl) and watch for signs of dehydration. Dogs sweat through their paws or by panting, but if they pant abnormally heavily or suddenly seem extremely tired, get them cooled off as soon as possible.

Pool parties and family barbecues can also be dangerous for dogs; keep them away from foods like chocolate, onions, or grapes – all potentially fatal. Take similar caution with discarded fireworks so they don’t accidentally get a chew.

The best thing to do is let them lounge indoors with air conditioning and watch animal shows on the Discovery Channel.