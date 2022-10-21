Off-Broadway show finale happening this weekend at Brévo Theatre

Billed by director Zaylin Yates as an “experience they won’t forget,” the riveting Off-Broadway award-winning production of “Funnyhouse of a Negro” will take center stage this Saturday and Sunday.

The Brévo Theatre will present their season finale performance with Adrienne Kennedy’s Obie-Award winning one act play as part of the theater’s “Dans le avant-garde” series. Is a play about mental health and self-identity, among other important topics, and director Zaylin Yates hops to move audiences and create an experience they won’t forget.

The events will be held on October 22 and 23, 2022 at Little Haiti Cultural Center’s Proscenium Theatre, located at 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, Florida 33137. The shows will start at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.

To purchase general admission tickets for $25*, click here.

Originally created in 1964, the play follows a woman named Sarah (played by Jessica Raquel) and her internal journey moments before her death. She has created four different personas to deal with her self-hatred: Queen Victoria (played by Naomi Ray-Barnett), Jesus (played by Omari White, who also plays Funnyhouse Man), the Duchess of Hapsburg (Chasity Hart), and Patrice Lumumba (played by Jamall Lynch). The play also stars Onyekachi “Onyi” Anyagaligbo, who plays Sarah’s Landlord/Funnyhouse Woman.

Following the October 23 show there will be a symposium titled “Between Two Worlds,” speaking on colorism and self-identity. A partnership with South Florida AfroPride, it will include a panel group of renowned special guests, set to focus on conversations about mental and emotional healing for biracial folks.

“This is a play that is near and dear to our hearts. We’re hoping to continue the dialogue around mental health that Kennedy began more than 60 years ago, as it is a topic that continues to be relevant today, especially among Black and Brown communities,” says Zaylin Yates, co-founder of Brévo Theatre.

Admission to the symposium will be free, and will also be streamed online via Zoom and Facebook Live.

“Brévo Theatre’s mission is to enrich the community, share thought-provoking narratives and create nurturing environments through the arts.”

This production contains strong language.

