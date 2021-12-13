Oh no! Publix to remove scales from store entrances

Chances are, are one point or another, you have weighed yourself, or your luggage before trips, at the large, industrial-like scales that have been part of entrances to Publix Supermarkets for generations. Well, they could soon be a thing of the past.

On Facebook, Publix said the scales could be phased out as “The manufacturer ceased production in 2015, meaning that one day — although our wonderful repair shop keeps our remaining machines in great shape — the last Publix scale will retire.”

In 1940, George Jenkins opened the first Publix supermarket in Winter Haven with some major innovations, like air conditioning and automatic electric doors. Another feature of the new store was the scale.

Household scales weren’t common at the time and small shop owners and businesses offered big scales called “people weighers” outside their stores and charged for their use.

Jenkins, always the innovator, placed the people weigher inside his store and made it free to use.

According to a WRLN article, the scales found in stores today more industrial looking the larger base help helps Miamians weigh their luggage before trips. Even though Publix has expanded to other states, the scales are only found in Florida.