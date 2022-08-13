Planning a New Year’s Eve travel? Do not book your travel between December 21 and 23 as those are the most expensive dates are when the largest number of reservations occur.

Version en español aquí.

The best prices on flights are obtained from December 1 to 10, or directly on Christmas and New Year's days, according to specialized sites. The best days to get good prices on flights are Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, however it is more expensive on Fridays and Sundays.

From Miami, the cheapest flights to Latin America are available in February, when the high season ends, which extends between the months of November, December and January. September is also a good month to fly from anywhere in the United States to South America.

Book at least 3 months in advance to get a below average price. Currently, the flights with the best promotions are to Bogotá or Lima ($250 roundtrip), according to the Kayak comparable site.