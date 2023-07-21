Junk food or cheat food?

A 1948 article by William Brady, MD published in the Ogden, Utah, Standard-Examiner titled, "Dr. Brady’s Health Column: More Junk Than Food", responding to a reader’s complaint that her daughter “eats more junk than food,” Dr. Brady said:

“What Mrs. H. calls ‘junk’ I call cheat food,” adding “That is anything made principally of (1) white flour and or (2) refined white sugar or syrup. For example, white bread, crackers, cake, candy, ice cream soda, chocolate malted, sundaes, sweetened carbonated beverages.”

Or was the term “junk food” made popular by the 1976 top radio hit, “Junk Food Junkie" by Larry Groce?

Regardless of the origin, and while not an officially recognized holiday, National Junk Food Day is celebrated annually in July, providing a great excuse for people on Key Biscayne, Florida and everywhere to skip – “cheat” - on their diets while indulging in all foods that are sweet, deep fried, or calorie-laden!

But just what are the most popular junk food items preferred in Florida. According to recent research, last year Florida’s favorite junk food was… drum roil:

Mini doughnuts.

But, what about the rest of the United States?

Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states.

For example, the most popular snack in Alabama is Ruffles potato chips. In Texas? Funyuns.

A summary of the research by Zippia, found that:

- Oreos are the most popular snack in the U.S., favored by 5 states.

- 29 states favor sweet snacks over salty ones.

- “…itos” chips (Fritos, Doritos, and Cheetos) were all over the map.

For the complete report by Zippia, The Career Expert, click here.