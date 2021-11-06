The City Theatre of Miami is presenting the play “War Words” for a one night only show, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

“I do not want to glorify war... just service,” said retired General David Petraeus.“Because as one of the final lines in this exceptional script notes, ‘War will break your heart.’ Few movies or plays have ever captured all of this for me as War Words.”

“War Words” is based on interviews with veterans and their families. The play aims to bridge the divide between those who serve and the rest of us who say, “Thank you for your service”-- perhaps without fully understanding what that means.

The stories conveyed by the vets -- men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan -- are humorous, strange, heroic and heartbreaking. The play gives voice to the tales of warriors deployed far away, those who came home alive but suffering and those who died in service.

The author, Michelle Kholos Brooks, is an award winning dramatist with productions staged internationally. She peoples her “War Words” with 17 characters who have returned from war. City Theatre will provoide a professional reading of the play, which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Director Margaret M. Ledford has assembled a cast featuring South Florida artists and some veterans themselves from the theatre group called Combat Hippies.

“It’s a glorious, funny and surprising piece which is going to be beautifully staged and worth seeing,” said Susi Westfall, one of the founders of the City Theatre. The City Theatre, started in 1996, is among the area’s oldest cultural organizations.

During COVID, City Theatre pivoted from stages to screen -- Zooming 80+ short plays for a variety of programming including a 2021 Virtual City Shorts Series. Their 25th Anniversary Summer Shorts Festival, postponed for two years due to COVID, is scheduled for June/July 2022.

“These City Shorts weekends tickle me, having served on the original (Key Biscayne Community Center) volunteer committee to create a performance space in the Island Room,” said Westfall. “To go there annually and perform in the theatre configuration is quite rewarding,”

Many Key Biscayne residents have served on the board of the Key Biscayne City Theatre and/or donated to the company. Current board members include Pat Woodson, Christine Biggers and Alan Fein.

Funding from the KB Community Foundation has supported the Theatre’s educational outreach productions programs on and off Key Biscayne.

The City Theatre has brought their Middle School Short Cuts tour into schools and the community center, and since 2015 their exclusive Island Shorts/nee’ City Shorts production to the KBCC for the entertainment and convenience of the Island audiences. In March 2022 City Theatre will return with renewed funding from the Village of Key Biscayne to present a weekend performance of the City Shorts to the KBCC.

Major funding for “War Words” comes from the Atlantic Council and The Boeing Company. The Atlantic Council, a prominent international think tank, is launching a nationwide celebration of Veterans Day with “War Words,” using theatre to shorten the distance between civilian Americans and veterans.

Tickets for the general public will be $15, available at www.arshtcenter.org or by calling (305) 949-6722. Tickets for active military and veterans are free at www.Vettix.org

The one night only performance of “War Words” will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Knight Concert Hall agt the Arsht Center, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.