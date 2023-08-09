BarbieLand may be fake, but this Saturday, a local party will certainly come close!

On August 11th, Noma Beach at Redfish in in Coral Gables will be hosting an all-pink party on its rooftop, turning the restauraunt into a true Malibu Dreamhouse. The pink decor is tied together by the pink dress code, promising to make Barbies (and Kens!) out of all the guests, complete with a pink menu!

The 21+ party features free entry and is located at 9610 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156. Check out Noma Beach's Instagram for updates about the event!