Start the year off with a French twist – Piaf! Le Spectacle is coming to the Arsht Center for one night only.

This musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf has sold millions of tickets in more than 50 countries and received acclaimed reviews worldwide.

The show follows the rags-to-riches story of a Parisian singer through her unforgettable French songs such as “La Vie En Rose.” This is complemented by a visual tapestry of previously unreleased photographs and images of Paris in the mid-1900s.