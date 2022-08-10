Planning a NYC escape? Rethink your dining budget and get ready for $15 French

Inflation has reached a new 40-year high, with data from the Labor Department showing consumer prices rising 9.1 percent from last year, the fastest pace since 1981. And while food prices on Key Biscayne have increased, New York City is seeing higher costs in rents, Uber rides and especially food.

New Yorkers are seeing record highs in grocery, food and rent prices, making it more expensive to eat and drink out in New York City.

According to a New York Times article, food prices in the Big Apple in May rose at their fastest annual pace since 1981 and since everybody has to eat, New York favorites like ice cream cones or bagels or cheese sandwiches at bodega have seen drastic increases.

The Times chronicled several New Yorkers and reported on their food purchases and how they deal with rising prices.

One – Mamadu Jalloh – paid $3.50 for an everything bagel with plain cream cheese and $1.50 for a hot coffee at a street cart in Queens.

Over $30 for lunch? Mychal Lopez who lives in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg neighborhood, paid $18.00 for a shrimp scallion pancake sandwich at a Taiwanese café, along with a $6 berry rice cake and a $4 cold brew.

A $20 vodka cocktail, $15 French fries and $19 chips with guacamole is what Kathy Li, who works at a NYC financial firm, paid at a cocktail bar near Times Square.

Prices vary when eating out in New York City. Plan your dining as carefully as you plan your itinerary to stretch your travel budget and keep in mind, breakfast prices tend to be cheaper than lunch or dinner, so maybe a bigger breakfast?

For more, click here.