“Their voices are always unexpected and electrifying,” says Carlene Sawyer, PianoSLAM creator and producer about the Miami Poets performing Thursday night at PIANO SLAM 2022 on the Arsht Center stage.

The culmination of the annual poetry writing contest with Miami-Dade Public Schools students showcases 17 teen finalists, paired with an array of spectacular artists.

Tickets are FREE - but should be reserved online by clicking here or by calling the box office at 305- 949-6722.

This season’s theme “Fantasia de Tres Mundos” entails three worlds: Music, Humanness, and Home in Miami. In its 15th season and wildly popular in Miami Dade, PianoSLAM has worked with more than 103,000 Miami-Dade Public middle and high school students in over 100 local schools, making classical music fun and an inspiration for their own creative expression through writing.

The Miami Herald hailed tonight’s program as “a fantastically hip musical showcase for the voices of Miami’s young poets in an extraordinary collaboration of top international and local artists.”

From Hialeah to the Beaches and Miami Gardens to Homestead, PianoSLAM has for more than a decade been working with the public school system, connecting teenagers’love of music to professional performance artists across creative boundaries. It’s a life changing experience for many, from students to teachers to the guests who watch them perform.

You can celebrate Miami youths’ creative and expressive spirit Thursday night with classical, hip-hop music and spoken word mash-up featuring Dade’s top teen poets, classical piano duo The Alonso Brothers, dance-pop act Afrobeta, Miami Dance Band and the steps of choreographer Gentry George and his Zest Collective dance company. Original music by Martin Bejerano. Directed by Katie Christie.

VIP tickets at Dranoff2Piano.org