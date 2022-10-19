Over 4,500 locations are set to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. This year’s National Collection Week, running from November 14 to 21, volunteers will be collecting shoebox gifts for children worldwide.

Since their inception in 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, has collected and delivered over 198 million shoebox gifts to children spanning across more than 170 countries and territories.

This year, the organization hopes to reach another 11 million children, and is set to collect its 200-millionth gift shoebox. Prepared boxes are often filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene items, then distributed to children around the world.

Packing a shoebox is exceptionally easy, and makes for a fun activity. Whether you’re doing it alone, with friends, or with family members, you can transform any empty shoebox into a spectacular gift for a child this Christmas.

For a step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox, click here.

The closest drop-off location to the island is Iglesia Bautista Libre Ebenezer, located at 4111 SW 4th Street Coral Gables, FL 33134-1742. To find other drop-off locations and for more information on the process after you build your beautiful box, click here. There will also be signs at each location that will confirm you’re at the right place.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, click here or visit samaritanspurse.org.