Many industries around the globe are prioritizing sustainable development to ensure a healthy planet for the future.

For the Mexican avocado industry, success depends on the conservation of natural resources, soil, forests and water, which is why it is working to reduce its impact to protect the natural environment. One important priority is supporting biodiversity – the variety of plants and animals in one region or ecosystem – through environmentally friendly and responsible practices.

Most Mexican Hass avocados exported to the U.S. begin their journey in Michoacán, Mexico, an area known for its flourishing ecosystem. The Mexican avocado industry including APEAM and MHAIA are committed to preserving and enhancing biodiversity and promoting sustainable development and forest conservation by:

Protecting Pollinators

Bees and wild pollinators like butterflies, are essential to ensuring avocado trees have resources and support to grow. Avocado orchard production increases 25% when pollinators are present, and 80% of Mexican avocado production is due to pollinators.

On top of that, about 30% of avocado orchards in Michoacán have added beehives or work with local beekeepers to rent beehives to increase the presence of bees on the farms. Avocado farmers also take care to use plant- and flower-friendly agrochemicals at the right time when pollinators aren’t active.

Through its partnership with Forests For Monarchs, MHAIA has planted more than 1.2 million trees to protect the environment and reforest the area close to the reserve of the monarch butterfly, an important native pollinator in Mexico.

Maintaining Habitats Through Forest Preservation

APEAM’s efforts to preserve more than 1.3 million acres of the “Avocado Strip” includes preventing and responding to fires, creating a biological corridor and researching sustainable developments for soil and water. The industry has supported planting nearly 2.9 million trees throughout Michoacán.

Water Conservation

Water use is also critical; approximately 61% of the avocado orchards in Michoacán rely on rainfall and natural irrigation. Another 36% utilize sustainable irrigation.

Learn more about the avocado industry’s sustainability practices at avocadoinstitute.org.